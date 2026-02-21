Iran, Russia annual trade turnover could exceed $10 billion

The outlook for the expansion and development of business between the two countries would be improved with the implementation of the customs agreements between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Islamic Republic of Iran, he noted.

The chairman called on the private sector officials of the two countries to make their utmost efforts for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

A databank of Russian and Iranian entrepreneurs, who are ready to cooperate in this regard, should be created, he said, adding that suitable ways should be paved to provide more information to local businesses on the Iranian side.

In addition, the Russian side should strengthen the information atmosphere and introduce Iranian companies more in Russia.

He emphasized that the two countries enjoy high potentials and capabilities to increase the level of bilateral trade more than ever.

Today, Iran is home to several innovative and technological units that can export their products to Russia easily, Lozhechko added.

