Iran, India to expand bilateral coop. in IT, AI fields

Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Sattar Hashemi met and held talks with India’s Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged their views in the technological field, especially in the areas of information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI), cyberspace and digital economy.

Today, India is one of the world's major software hubs, the Iranian ICT minister said, stating that India is a large and powerful country that has been able to create significant capacities in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity and export them to the world countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hashemi pointed to the scientific and human capabilities of Iran, adding that Iran, with its strong human and scientific infrastructures, has taken giant steps in the development of modern technologies.

The technological cooperation between Iran and India, considering the historical background and current capacities of the two countries, can lead to the formation of a digital powerhouse in the region, he stressed.

He announced Iran's readiness to exchange experiences in the field of cyber threats, combating emerging malware, and strengthening the security of financial infrastructures.

Referring to India's periodic hosting of the BRICS organization, Hashemi termed this framework an important platform for realizing a new digital order based on respect for the national sovereignty of developing countries.

India’s minister of Electronics & Information Technology, for his part, emphasized expanding cooperation with Iran in the fields of information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Setting up joint innovation centers could accelerate technological development in both countries and help strengthen digital infrastructure and improve data security, Jitin Prasada emphasized.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held at Bharat Mandapam Convention Center in New Delhi from Feb. 16 to 20 with the participation of more than 110 countries, 30 international organizations, and 45 ministerial-level delegations.

