Iran’s exports to Qatar up 34% in 10 months period

Iran exported $122 million worth of non-oil goods to Qatar between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026.

The latest trade statistics indicate that Iran-Qatar exchanges of non-oil goods have been on an upward trend in a way that Iran’s exports to this neighboring country have witnessed a significant growth.

About 580,000 tons of goods, valued at more than $122 million, were exported from Iran to neighboring Qatar from March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026, showing a 34 percent growth in volume and 8 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year.

This is while Iran had exported 432,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $113 million, to Qatar in the first 10 months of the previous year (between March 21, 2024 and January 22, 2025).

