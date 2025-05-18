Iran prioritizes strengthening scientific diplomacy: Minister

The minister made the remarks during a press conference held in Tehran on Sunday with media members and correspondents at the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform.

Ethics related to artificial intelligence (AI) is mainly concentrated on the document on cooperation between the Islamic countries, the minister said at the conference.

From this morning, Tehran is hosting the ministers and senior higher education representatives from Islamic countries under the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform.

As the minister noted, Iranian National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has become more active in Iran.

The UNESCO document on the AI which has already been proposed by Iran is also accepted, he added.

The OIC can drive the technological and scientific development in the Islamic countries, according to the minister.

Organizing the second summit of higher education ministers from Islamic countries within the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform by the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology represents a strategic opportunity to shape the future outlook of AI and to reinforce Iran’s scientific and technological diplomacy with the Islamic world.

The Iranian capital is hosting the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform on May 18-19.

TM