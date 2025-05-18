2nd Ministerial Meeting of OIC-15 Dialogue Platform kicks off

The second Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform has started, bringing together high-ranking scientific and academic figures from over 20 Islamic countries .

Hosted by Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology, this international conference will be underway in northern Tehran until May 19, focusing on expanding scientific and technological cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for Monday, with the First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref in attendance.

The primary objective of this event is to review the first multilateral AI document among Islamic countries, an initiative designed pave the way foe enhanced scientific, educational, and technological cooperation across the Islamic world.

RHM/