'Muslim countries should voice immediate concern on AI'

During the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform held in Tehran on May 19, Bin Abdul Kadir considered ethics as the most dangerous challenge of the AI systems in today's world.

He further stressed the importance of using the experts’ skills to inject ethics into AI.

The minister, touching upon the close cooperation of Malaysian universities with other universities around the world, underscored the development of the right system to construct the ethics-based foundations for AI by easy accessibility to all countries and cultures.

“We cannot make a long-term program, but we must also address the immediate concern.”

During the international event in Tehran, which attracted ministers and representatives from over 20 Islamic countries, the first-ever multilateral document on artificial intelligence was reviewed and approved.

The summit concluded with a call for broader cooperation in scientific and technological development to achieve effective governance and policy alignment, hoping for partner government participation.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the international scientific center of the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology, Farhad Yazdandoost, said that the next Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform will be held in the Arab Muslim country of Saudi Arabia.

