In a world where weapons dominate discourse, wars shape the course of human interaction, and the battle of narratives unfolds alongside armed conflict, “cultural diplomacy” stands as a more crucial tool than ever. It offers a means to redefine reality, cut through the fog of misinformation, and build bridges of dialogue across divides. The Day of Cultural Diplomacy and Dialogue with the World invites reflection on the power of culture, art, literature, and human connection, and in this realm, Iran, with its millennia-old civilization, has long served as a beacon of peace and dialogue.

For decades, Iran has found itself at the center of imposed wars and persistent media attacks. From the Iran-Iraq War to today’s media-driven narrative wars, efforts have been made to depict Iran as a state of aggression and interference. Yet behind these portrayals lies another truth: Iranians who have long chosen to speak to the world through the languages of poetry, architecture, music, philosophy, and mysticism. Amid the missiles and drones of the Zionist regime—and the silence and inaction of great powers and international organizations—Iran’s cultural diplomacy has consistently embodied and projected the peaceful spirit of its nation.

On a day dedicated to culture and dialogue, one must ask: what, if not culture, can serve as the universal language of peace and reconciliation, especially in the aftermath of destruction? Isn't it true that Iran, through its cultural diplomacy, has given voice to the story of resistance and resilience, broadcasting its truth to the world with the cry of “Allahu Akbar.” It has been demonstrated that revisiting historical truth, preserving collective memory, and resisting the distortion of history are only possible through the power of words.

Although a ceasefire has been declared for the 12-day war, the media and culture campaign continue to strengthen the cultural diplomacy front and create a bastion resistant to distortion and the heart of reality, and as always, Iran proudly speaks from the heart of the fire of war with the language of culture and dialogue with the world.

MNA/