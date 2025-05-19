  1. Technology
AI roadmap essential for Islamic nations: Minister

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf has stressed the need to set out a roadmap in the sphere of the artfitial intelligence (AI) to be followed by the Islamic countries.

The minister made the remarks during his speech to the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform underway in Tehran on Monday.

In his remarks, the minister emphasized the necessity of making use of education in the field of AI, deeming it vital.

“It is essential for the Islamic community to get familiarized with the opportunities and challenges,” the minister said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he touched on the role of ethics in the AI-dominated world.

The Israeli regime resorts to AI to advance its objectives in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, he noted.

The Iranian capital is hosting the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform on May 18-19, with the participation of ministers and high representatives from over 20 countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation.

