Iran’s VP says Islamic countries are motivated to use AI

Aref made the remarks at the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform underway in Tehran on Monday.

The high-ranking official called on the Islamic community to hammer out a mid-term and long-term roadmap for the Muslim nations to imitate .

Aref, however, called for the necessity of charter that specifies the ethics in the area of the AI.

Earlier, Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf has announced the formation of six technical committees at the scientific event.

The OIC-15 is an initiative that aims to bring together scientifically and technologically more advanced member states of the Islamic countries. It is being held in the Iranian capital of Tehran between 18 – 20 May 2025.

TM