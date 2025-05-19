Ministerial Meeting of OIC-15 Dialogue Platform ends in Iran

The 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform concluded with Iranian Minister Hossein Simayi Saraf presenting a declaration emphasizing AI cooperation among Islamic nations.

The declaration outlined progress on a document to harmonize AI policies across the Islamic world, requiring commitment from governments and institutions.

The final statement prioritized addressing global challenges, particularly in healthcare and medical sciences, urging greater international coordination.

Concerns were raised about AI's rapid development and the potential for widening technological gaps due to insufficient investment, it read.

Establishing dynamic national innovation systems was deemed crucial for increased productivity, the statement added.

The summit concluded with a call for broader cooperation in scientific and technological development to achieve effective governance and policy alignment, hoping for partner government participation.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the international scientific center of the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology Farhad Yazdandoost said that the next Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform will be held in the Arab Muslim country of Saudi Arabia.

TM