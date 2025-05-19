Use of AI in science matter a lot to Islamic countries

Omar Abdolaziz H N, Al-Naama, made the remarks in the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform held in Tehran on Monday.

In his remarks, he said the AI was formerly used as entertainment, but nowadays it is essential to every aspect of life and some daily activities.

He also underlined the importance of “staying updated on AI”.

During the meeting, he also appreciated the hospitality of the Iranian nation.

The Tehran international event, which attracted ministers and representatives from over 20 Islamic countries, reviewed and approved the first-ever multilateral document on artificial intelligence.

The final statement of the event described the Tehran gathering as “fruitful.”

The summit concluded with a call for broader cooperation in scientific and technological development to achieve effective governance and policy alignment, hoping for partner government participation.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the international scientific center of the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology Farhad Yazdandoost said that the next Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform will be held in the Arab Muslim country of Saudi Arabia.

TM