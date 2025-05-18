2nd Ministerial Meeting of OIC-15 Dialogue Platform kicks off

A press conference with the participation of Hossein Simaei Sarraf, Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, is the main program of today’s gathering.

Over 20 countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are scheduled to attend the Tehran gathering.

The event is designed to expand scientific and technological cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), underlying Iran’s unique role in guiding the scientific advancements of the Islamic world.

During the Tehran OIC event, the first-ever multilateral document on artificial intelligence will be reviewed and approved.

Organizing the second summit of higher education ministers from Islamic countries within the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform by the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology represents a strategic opportunity to shape the future outlook of AI and to reinforce Iran’s scientific and technological diplomacy with the Islamic world.

The Tehran event will also share a platform for the exchange of experiences, transfer of technology, and expansion of academic collaborations.

In doing so, the event seeks to capitalize on the potential of leading Islamic countries in science and technology to address the scientific, technological, and higher education challenges facing the Islamic world.

TM/