Latest achievements on AI put on display in Iran

The organizer of the exhibition, Gholamreza Jian, who is the head of the medical department of COMSTECH Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual Universities, said that the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform has paved the way for universities to exhibit their latest achievements in robotics, electric vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), satellite, engineering, electronics and, medicine.

Stating that the ministerial meeting shall be held for two days aiming at the development of scientific, research and educational cooperation, particularly on AI, Jian added that major Iranian universities including the University of Tehran, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University, Islamic Azad University, Amirkabir University of Technology as well as universities from other countries attend the event.

He touched on the MOUs to be signed with ministers and senior higher education representatives of Islamic countries in the scientific areas so as to develop international cooperation.

It is the first time that Tehran is hosting the ministers and senior higher education representatives from Islamic countries within the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform scheduled for May 18-19.

TM/