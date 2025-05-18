  1. Politics
Iran FM Araghchi:

Regional states must decide for future of West Asia region

Regional states must decide for future of West Asia region

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on regional countries to take the lead in shaping developments in West Asia rather than relying on outside actors.

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum on Sunday, Araghchi said that regional nations can reclaim their right to self-determination and chart a future based on their collective will.

“This is a future that must be shaped not in the think tanks of extra-regional powers, but in regional capitals and according to local needs, values, and realities,” he said.

Araghchi argued that as long as regional countries can forge a new language to describe their reality, they will be able to establish institutions, mechanisms, and alliances that are more sustainable, legitimate, and effective than externally imposed arrangements.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to regional cooperation, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran will be a reliable partner and trustworthy partner for the region and all its nations and states.

Elsewhere in his speech, the chief Iranian diplomat said that the Gaza crisis once again proved that the fate of the region cannot and must not remain dependent on the decisions and will of extra-regional powers.

“What is currently presented by them as the ‘regional reality’ is in fact a reflection of deeply constructed narratives and interpretations—formulated solely based on their own interests—which must be redefined and corrected from within the region itself, he added.

