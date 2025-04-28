  1. Politics
Iran, IAEA agree to continue negotiations on technical issues

Iran, IAEA agree to continue negotiations on technical issues

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – A delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held talks in Iran with Iranian nuclear officials on Monday, with the two sides agreeing to continue negotiations on technical and safeguards issues.

The Monday visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation headed by Massimo Aparo, Head of the Department of Safeguards had been agreed upon during the recent visit of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran. 

Aparo met today with a delegation from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), headed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, AEOI Deputy Director for International, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on Monday.

During these talks, issues of mutual interest, especially technical and safeguards issues, were discussed and views were exchanged upon. The parties reviewed all issues between them, including the remaining safeguards issues, and reached an agreement on the method of pursuing the issues, as well as continuing the talks and implementing the understandings that had been achieved.

The IAEA delegation will leave Tehran for Vienna tonight.

