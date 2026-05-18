Iran’s right to uranium enrichment non-negotiable under NPT

Negotiations with the US are continuing through Pakistani medication, he said during his weekly press briefing on Monday, emphasizing that Iran’s right to uranium enrichment is non-negotiable under the NPT.

Discussions on enrichment have been repeatedly raised over the past two years, but Iran has consistently maintained that they have no basis for reconsideration, he underlined.

He said the negotiation process remains ongoing, noting that after Iran presented a “14-point plan” and the US side raised its concerns, Tehran also put forward its views.

According to Baqaei, Iran received a set of revised proposals through Pakistani mediators, and after receiving the counterpart’s proposals, Iran’s positions were sent two nights ago.

He stressed that talks with the United States continue via Pakistan’s mediation, adding that the issue of rights is not something subject to negotiation, and Iran’s enrichment rights under the NPT are recognized and do not require validation from any other party.

Baqaei reiterated that Iran will firmly uphold its principled positions at every stage of the process.

Responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump about a 20-year suspension of Iran’s enrichment activities, he said Iran’s current focus is on ending the war, stressing that Tehran will not compromise on its nuclear rights and that no detailed discussions on nuclear issues have taken place.

On US pressure, the spokesman said Washington uses economic pressure as a tool but has realized that threats and pressure cannot deter Iran from pursuing the rights of its people.

He added that Iran closely monitors developments and remains focused on national interests at the negotiating table, regardless of threats, warning that in the event of any miscalculation by the other side, Iran can respond firmly.

Addressing tensions between Iran and the US and the possibility of war, Baghaei said Iran’s diplomacy is intelligent and being pursued seriously, adding that Tehran will not be influenced by contradictory behavior from opposing parties.

He stressed that Iran is fully prepared for any scenario and will defend itself with full strength against any “reckless action,” adding that the Iranian Armed Forces will have “surprises.”

MNA