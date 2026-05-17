What Iran and US each demand in talks?

Mehr News Agency has learned from informed sources that Iran has formally conditioned the start of any negotiations on the fulfilment of a set of confidence-building measures, while the United States has responded with excessive demands that, seeking concessions it failed to obtain through military means, offering Iran nothing tangible in return.

According to information received by Mehr News Agency, Iran has set the following as prerequisites for entering negotiations:

The end of the war on all fronts — with particular emphasis on Lebanon; the lifting of sanctions; the release of Iran's frozen financial assets; compensation for war damages; and formal recognition of Iran's sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to Iran's proposals, the United States has put forward excessive and unacceptable demands across five main axes.

Washington is demanding that it pay no reparations or compensation to Iran whatsoever. It is also refusing to release Iran's blocked assets. The US is additionally demanding the transfer of approximately 400 kilograms of uranium from Iran to American custody.

Beyond these, Washington is seeking long-term and sweeping restrictions on Iran's nuclear sector. The US has also made the talks a precondition for cessation of hostilities on all fronts.

The structural imbalance at the heart of the impasse is clear: the United States is seeking to obtain through diplomacy the concessions it failed to achieve through war, while offering Iran no concrete gains in exchange. This dynamic is apparently what is causing the negotiations to remain deadlocked.

MNA