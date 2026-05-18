Tehran, Ankara discuss diplomatic trends by phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have held a telephone conversation, exchanging views on the latest diplomatic developments and evolving regional situation.

The two ministers discussed current diplomatic trends and regional dynamics during the call, though no further details on specific agenda items or outcomes were released by either side.

The conversation between Araghchi and Fidan continues an active pattern of ministerial-level engagement between Tehran and Ankara, two neighbouring countries whose relationship is shaped by shared interests. The call is part of a broader series of telephone contacts Araghchi has conducted with counterparts across the region and internationally amid a diplomatic push by regional actors aiming at securing a ceasefire deal between Tehran and Washington.

MNA