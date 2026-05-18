Why Washington can't close the book on Iran

Following Donald Trump's visit to China and the simultaneous intensification of geopolitical tensions across the Middle East and East Asia, the Iran file has become a deeper strategic headache for Washington than at any previous point. Within American political circles, there are now clear indications of what can only be described as a "strategic deadlock" — a condition that a number of American officials and analysts have themselves begun to acknowledge.

The remarks of Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who warned that war with Iran would not be a stalemate but "a catastrophe for America," reflect precisely these anxieties. According to reporting by outlets including CNN, US intelligence assessments indicate that Iran has preserved a significant portion of its missile and drone capabilities and continues to maintain considerable regional deterrence capacity. Drawing on statements by officials and assessments published in international media, this analysis examines the position Washington now occupies as it attempts to bring the Iran file to some form of resolution.

Trump Caught Between Bad and Worse

With the Israeli lobby applying intensifying pressure on Washington, US President Donald Trump may well move toward escalating military confrontation with Iran. Against that, however, the experience of two decades of costly Middle Eastern wars has led a substantial segment of America's political establishment, particularly within the Democratic Party, to warn loudly against another plunge into broad regional conflict.

If the Trump administration were to pursue direct military action against Iran again, it would almost certainly face a wave of fierce domestic criticism, from Democrats and from a significant portion of the general public, framing the decision as the repetition of a strategically ruinous mistake.

The diplomatic path carries its own political costs. Within the structure of American domestic politics, any agreement with Iran typically triggers a sharp backlash from segments of the Republican Party and from lobby networks closely aligned with Israeli interests. The experience of the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) demonstrated just how effectively these forces can transform any deal with Tehran into a political firestorm at home. Should the Trump administration move toward some form of agreement or de-escalation with Iran, it would almost certainly face equally fierce criticism — with the deal framed as capitulation.

The Construction of "Agreement as Defeat"

In such circumstances, domestic opponents would likely work to portray any such decision as a position of subordination — the narrative being that Washington, after a prolonged campaign of pressure and threats, was ultimately forced to accept a compromise with Tehran. This framing carries real political danger for the Trump administration, since in the current atmosphere of American partisan competition, any perception of weakness toward foreign adversaries is swiftly weaponized.

The third option available to the second Trump administration — setting the Iran file aside without either reaching an agreement or pursuing direct confrontation — carries its own distinct strategic consequences. Some analysts in Washington argue that leaving the issue in a state of indefinite suspension would hand Iran the opportunity to reassess and recalibrate its security calculations and strategic capabilities.

Washington thus finds itself in a position where all three principal options — escalating the confrontation, moving toward a deal, or leaving the issue in suspension — come with their own costs and dangers. In the wake of Trump's China visit and the growing complexity of the geopolitical competition surrounding it, the Iran file looks set to remain one of the most demanding strategic tests American foreign policy faces. Whichever path is chosen, the consequences will be felt both in American domestic politics and in the broader balance of power across the Middle East.

Conclusion

The United States confronts the Iran question without the two things it most needs: domestic consensus and durable international alignment. Should Washington move toward heightened pressure or military action, there is no guarantee of European allied support, and any military action against Iran risks consequences that could rapidly spiral beyond anyone's control. Experience has shown that Europe, on the Iran question, consistently gravitates toward diplomatic solutions and is deeply cautious about high-risk military scenarios.

At the regional level, the Persian Gulf littoral Arab states are focused on reducing tension and managing their security and economic risks, and they will not automatically support a wider confrontation. At the global level, China and Russia, as influential permanent members of the UN Security Council, hold positions that diverge significantly from Washington's, and have no interest in seeing the Iran file become an instrument for consolidating American hegemony.

Washington, therefore, finds itself in a position where pursuing any of its available options without broad international support will substantially raise both the legitimacy costs and the operational costs of whatever it chooses to do. This misalignment among key international actors deepens Washington's strategic deadlock and makes one thing clear: managing the Iran file can no longer be advanced through the unilateral templates of past decades. It demands a realistic redefinition of American foreign policy — its objectives, its instruments, and the level of outcomes it can reasonably expect to achieve.

MNA