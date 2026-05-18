Iran, Oman crafting new transit mechanism for Hormuz

Esmaeil Baghaei made the comment during his weekly press conference on Monday as he described the US-Israel war of aggression against the Islamic Republic a blatant violation of international law that forced Tehran to take a defensive action, according to Tehran-based Press TV.

He said the Strait of Hormuz is a “vital” maritime passage whose importance extends far beyond Iran, Oman, and the regional countries to the entire world.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always made tremendous efforts to safeguard safe and secure transit through this route and continues to insist that passage through the Strait of Hormuz must take place in the best possible manner with complete safety,” he added.

He emphasized that both Iran and Oman consider themselves duty-bound to take necessary measures to ensure secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as it is located within the territorial waters of the two coastal states.

“The attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a coastal state, prompted Tehran to adopt a series of measures under international law to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security. These actions are permitted under international law and Iran's domestic rules and are fully consistent with the country's legal obligations,” Baghaei pointed out.

The Iranian spokesperson confirmed that this process continues, adding, "We are currently in constant contact with Oman and other relevant parties to devise a mechanism that realizes this goal."

He noted that a meeting was held between Iranian and Omani experts in Muscat last week, adding that contacts and consultations between the two countries on this matter continue without interruption.

Baghaei’s comments come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor through which a significant share of the world’s energy trade passes.

Iran shut down the strait to its enemies and their allies after the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression. Iranian authorities began enforcing much stricter controls last month following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a blockade targeting Iranian vessels and ports.

Tehran says the measures violate the terms of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that took effect on April 8 and was later extended unilaterally by Washington.

MNA