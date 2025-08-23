Iran representative explains about Fri. meeting with IAEA

"In continuation of the recent talks with the Agency's Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo in Tehran, a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran met with him in Vienna today (Friday, August 22) again," Najafi explained to the Iranian media.

"In today's meeting, the parties continued the discussions held in Tehran and further discussed and exchanged views on Iran's interaction with the IAEA, taking into account the new situation resulting from the illegal attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities and within the framework of the new law approved by the [Iranian] Parliament [to suspend cooperation with the Agency], and explained the new conditions of the Islamic Republic of Iran for interaction with the Agency," he said.

Iran's representative to the Agency further stated that the parties had made progress in this round of talks, and noted that "the talks were supposed to continue to develop a modality for the arrangements for interactions within the framework of the parliament's piece of legislation."

