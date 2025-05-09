Iran not a sole state enriching uranium without having nukes

Reacting to a recent remark by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that only countries that have nuclear weapons carry out enrichment was wrong, Behrouz Kamalvandi noted that countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Argentina, and Germany do not possess nuclear arms but they enrich uranium.

Back on May 06, Deputy Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi stressed once again Iran's right to possess a peaceful nuclear program, including the right to enrich uranium.

Kamalvandi said that has the right to have peaceful nuclear technology.

He noted that the Western countries abandoned their work incomplete after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

"We cannot rely solely on fossil fuels for energy," the AEOI deputy chairman said.

"The US Secretary of State was wrong because countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, South Korea, Brazil and Japan are also enriching without having nuclear weapons," he continued to note in an apparent reference to the remarks recently made by the Marco Rubio who said Iran should not have nuclear enrichment and can import enriched uranium from overseas.

