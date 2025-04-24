  1. Politics
Apr 24, 2025, 3:02 PM

Ahead of Iran-US talks:

Iran, Russia, China give Grossi joint note on nuclear program

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – The Iranian, Russian, and Chinese UN envoys presented IAEA's chief a joint note on various aspects of the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

 Reza Najafi, the representative to the United Nations office in Vienna along with representatives of Russia and China, met with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In this meeting, the parties emphasized continued cooperation and dialogue to support ongoing diplomatic efforts (Iran-US talks), as well as an opportunity for the International Atomic Energy Agency to play a professional and constructive role in this regard.

According to an informed source, a third round of talks focusing on technical details between Iran and the United States will take place indirectly on Saturday and will be mediated by Oman.

The source said the upcoming technical talks in Muscat will be attended by Iranian and American specialists, and will focus on nuclear matters and issues pertaining to sanctions.

The experts will be discussing the possibility of achieving an agreement, the source said.

“The technical negotiations will be held with the participation of Iranian and American experts indirectly and with the mediation of Omani experts,” the source added.

In the last two weeks, representatives from Iran and the US have engaged in two rounds of negotiations in Oman and Italy. The two sides are set to conduct expert-level technical negotiations on April 26.

