Pezeshkian, Pakistani minister hold talks for 90 minutes

The Pakistani embassy in Tehran issued a statement saying: Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who arrived in Tehran yesterday, was present at the Iranian presidential palace for nearly three hours.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, as well as Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, were also present at the presidential palace during the meeting.

Later, the Iranian media reported on the meeting, saying that President Pezeshkian during the meeting stressed that Islamic countries should move towards unity and convergence by relying on their religious, cultural and strategic commonalities.

Emphasizing the continuation and deepening of bilateral cooperation in line with mutual interests, he underlined that the more cohesive the Islamic nations are, the less is the possibility of intervention and aggression by hegemonic powers.

He said that Iran had pursued its principled stance in developing friendly relations with neighbors, especially the Persian Gulf countries, explaining that the United States and the Zionist regime had always tried to pit Islamic countries against each other through divisive projects and create distrust.

The President stressed the need for the major countries of the Islamic world to help pave the way for the establishment of lasting peace, security and stability in the region by strengthening regional cooperation and interactions.

Referring to anti-Iran plots of the US and the Zionist regime to infiltrate armed terrorist elements from the northwest and southeast regions of the country, Pezeshkian said cooperation between neighbors would prevent any misuse of their territory against the Islamic Republic.

During the meeting, the President also expressed his appreciation for the role and follow-up of the Pakistani government, especially Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asif Munir, for mediating a ceasefire in the US-Israeli-imposed war. He expressed hope that diplomatic and political efforts like Pakistan's would lead to the consolidation of peace, stability, and lasting security in the West Asia region.

Pezeshkian described the US-Israeli aggression and the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, high-ranking commanders, ministers, students, and citizens, as a great crime contradicting all humanitarian, legal, and international standards.

He said that the main goal of the American-Zionist war of aggression was to create instability and overthrow the Islamic system, but the Iranian nation stood by its system with unity, authority, and loyalty to confront those plots.

Pezeshkian also praised Pakistan's measures in the field of border trade and economic cooperation, saying the recent developments have brought Iran and Pakistan even closer to expanding bilateral relations in the economic, scientific, and cultural fields.

Pakistan's interior minister, for his part, expressed his pleasure at meeting with the Iranian president and pointed to Islamabad's efforts to help stop the conflicts and reduce tensions sparked by the military aggressions of the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

Stressing the depth of historical, cultural, and people-to-people relations between the two countries, Naqvi stated that Iran and Pakistan can further develop bilateral relations and cooperation.

MNA