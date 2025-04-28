Iran’s FM Araghchi, IAEA chief discuss cooperation

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held a telephone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, regarding the latest status of cooperation between Tehran and the Agency.

During the call, the IAEA Director General once again welcomed the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

He reiterated the Agency’s readiness to provide any necessary assistance in this process.

Araghchi, for his part, underscored the importance of the IAEA’s role in matters pertaining to Iran’s nuclear activities in accordance with the Agency’s legal duties and mandate.

He emphasized that Iran, as a responsible member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), will continue its cooperation with the Agency pursuant to its legal and international obligations.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that, with the Agency’s technical and professional approach, the remaining safeguards-related issues would be resolved swiftly.

Araghchi also briefed Grossi on the latest developments concerning the Iran–US talks.

MP/MFA