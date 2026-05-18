  1. Politics
May 19, 2026, 12:04 AM

Iran air defense over Qeshm island activated

Iran air defense over Qeshm island activated

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – There are reports by Iranian media that air defense over Qeshm island was activated on Monday evening.

There were explanation about the cause of the triggering the air defense over Qeshm island in the Persian Gulf from the Iranian authorities by the time this news piece was being published by Mehr on Monday evening.

MNA/6834113

News ID 244622

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