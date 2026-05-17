US presence in region cause insecurity, instability: Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf received the visiting Pakistani minister in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

During the meeting, the Iranian speaker told Naqvi that the US presence in the region paves the way for insecurity as the recent events showed.

“Some governments in the region supposed that the US presence would bring them security,” Ghalibaf said during the meeting at the parliament building in Baharestan. “But recent events showed that this presence is not only not security-generating, but it also paves the way for insecurity.”

Ghalibaf expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and its citizens for their solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran during the “recent major war.”

He noted that Iran’s leadership deeply values this support, adding that the Supreme Leader paid special attention to Pakistan in his initial address following the conflict.

The Speaker characterized current Tehran-Islamabad ties as strong but called for an accelerated expansion of bilateral ties.

“The cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, and security fields must increase and accelerate compared to the past,” Ghalibaf said, noting that parliamentary diplomacy is being actively prioritized to achieve this.

Referring to broader geopolitical developments, Ghalibaf leveled heavy criticism at Washington and Tel Aviv.

“The recent war imposed against Iran showed that the US and the Zionist regime bring nothing but evil and insecurity for all nations and countries in our region,” he stated.

As an alternative to foreign intervention, Ghalibaf proposed a localized security architecture. “The antidote to these conditions is for regional countries, through trust and cooperation among themselves, to pave the way for creating and developing economic relations as well as political and security cooperation.”

The Pakistani interior minister, for his part, conveyed official greetings from Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, and Army Commander.

Naqvi emphasized the tightening bonds between the two neighboring nations. “The nations of the two countries were close to each other before, but now they have become closer,” Naqvi said. “I feel that the two nations truly love each other, and Pakistanis pray night and day for the success of the government and nation of Iran.”

He also praised Ghalibaf’s diplomatic handling of recent crises. “In Islamabad, we witnessed that you stood steadfast on Iran’s national interests during the negotiations, while simultaneously making efforts to resolve the problems,” Naqvi added, expressing hope that Pakistan would successfully finalize the ongoing bilateral talks.

MNA