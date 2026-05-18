Leaders of Russia, China to discuss global, regional issues

"During the visit, the two heads of state will exchange views on bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as on international and regional issues of mutual interest," the diplomat noted, TASS reported.

The spokesman also emphasized that Russia and China will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. They will also launch the Years of Education in China and Russia to advance bilateral relations.

Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20. Following talks between the two countries' leaders, a joint statement and several bilateral intergovernmental, interagency, and other documents are planned to be signed at the highest level.

MNA