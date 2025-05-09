Iran FM, IAEA chief hold phone call amid Iran-US talks

During the phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest, and explored avenues for intensifying cooperation between Iran and the UN Nuclear Watchdog regarding the country's peaceful nuclear program.

The latest status of the indirect Iran-US talks process was also discussed between Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi and IAEA Chief Grossi.

Back on April 29, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi emphasized that any future agreement with Iran must include provisions for the agency to monitor and verify compliance.

Grossi underlined that without such oversight, the credibility of any deal would be severely undermined.

