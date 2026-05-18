Significant portion of Iran capabilities not used during war

Speaking to Yemen’s Al Masirah network on Monday, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik dismissed Trump’s remarks as “falsehoods” and “nonsense,” saying: “Trump continues to spread baseless claims and lies about the destruction of our defense capabilities.”

He added that “America’s aura of power has collapsed at the hands of our forces,” emphasizing that “a considerable part of Iran’s defensive capabilities has still not been brought into action.”

The Defense Ministry spokesman also stated that the Axis of Resistance across the region has become more cohesive and powerful than at any previous time.

MNA