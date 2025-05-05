  1. Technology
May 5, 2025, 7:15 PM

AEOI chief:

Nuclear energy plays a strategic role in Iran’s development

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says that nuclear energy plays a strategic role in the development of the country and is a means of the national power.

The nuclear industry is the source of the Islamic Republic's power in the international arena, and this achievement is forbidden from the perspective of the hegemonic power, he lamented.

The hegemonic powers, including the United States, do not want a country like Iran, which has talent, brilliant human resources, rich reserves, and a strategic position in the world, to be equipped with the means of power, Eslami continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the head of the AEOI referred to the importance of compilation of a comprehensive strategic document to create the organization's long-term vision and plan for the next 20 years, and noted that the comprehensive strategic document for the country's nuclear industry was developed in cooperation with elites and youth in this field.

Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which is one of the top eight power plants in the world in terms of safety and performance, produces more than seven billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year, he said, adding that the nuclear power plant has so far delivered about 72 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to the nationwide grid.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

