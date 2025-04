Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, confirmed the arrival of a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Tehran.

According to the senior Iranian diplomat, the visit follows recent talks between IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and Iranian officials.

The discussions will focus on remaining safeguards issues, he said.

Baghaei also urged the IAEA to maintain its technical and non-political role in the process.

