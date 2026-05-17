Iran, Qatar FMs hold talks on regional developments by phone

During the phone call, Araghchi and Al Thani exchanged views on the latest regional developments.
Meanwhile, Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement that the two diplomats discussed efforts to achieve peace and strengthen security and stability in the region.
In the call, the Qatari Foreign Minister emphasized Doha's full support for the ongoing efforts to reach a comprehensive agreement to end the crisis.
MNA
TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday evening.
During the phone call, Araghchi and Al Thani exchanged views on the latest regional developments.
News ID 244601
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