  1. Economy
May 17, 2026, 4:29 PM

Senior Iranian MP warns US of total regional oil shutdown

Senior Iranian MP warns US of total regional oil shutdown

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker has warned that any attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure will result in a total disruption of global oil supplies from the Persian Gulf region.

Hamidreza Hajibabaei, the Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, made the remarks during an interview with national TV on Sunday, outlining Iran’s strategic posture regarding potential strikes on its oil sectors.

“If Iran’s oil is to be targeted, we will strike the region’s oil,” Hajibabaei stated. “If damage is inflicted on Iranian oil, Iran will act in a way that prevents the United States and the world from receiving oil from this region for a significant period of time.”
Hajibabaei suggested that countries like Saudi Arabia are attempting to insulate themselves from potential fallout while keeping Tehran at arm’s length.

The deputy speaker dismissed the notion that Washington would show restraint, specifically naming U.S. President Donald Trump. He asserted that “it is impossible for the U.S., especially Trump, to have the capability to do something and not do it. Anyone who thinks otherwise is naive.”

To counter this threat, Hajibabaei emphasized that Iran would leverage its geopolitical position to impose its own economic costs, describing the Strait of Hormuz as Iran’s ultimate strategic leverage.

MNA

News ID 244593

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