Oman-Iran relations set for new heights: Iranian ambassador

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik’s visit to Tehran and his meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution will foster an unprecedented level of partnership and cooperation between the two nations, Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, Ambassador of Iran to Oman, told Muscat Daily.

Highlighting the historical and distinguished relations between Oman and Iran, the ambassador emphasized the ongoing coordination and consultation on various regional and international issues. “Additionally, both countries engage in fruitful discussions on economic and political matters that serve the best interests of their respective peoples.”

Khoshroudi also praised the concerted efforts made to enhance air and sea connectivity between Oman and Iran. “These improvements are expected to have a significant impact on boosting trade and economic exchange between Tehran and Muscat.”

The ambassador also acknowledged the positive effects of exempting citizens of both nations from travel visa requirements. “This policy has not only facilitated tourism but also led to an increase in the number of daily flights connecting Iran and Oman, further enhancing trade relations.”

He reiterated that Oman has a special place in Iran’s foreign policy, as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution always lauds the sultanate’s balanced and influential role in the region and globally.

MP/PR