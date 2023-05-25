Sultan of Oman visit to boost Tehran-Muscat economic ties

Ali Najafi made the remarks ahead of the Sultan of Oman's visit to Tehran in an interview with Oman News Agency.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's visit to Tehran and his meeting with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran will further increase the partnership and cooperation between Iran and Oman.

The Iranian ambassador also said, "In line with the interests of the two countries, there is always fraternal coordination and consultation at the levels of bilateral, regional and international relations."

Referring to the economic and commercial relations between Iran and Oman, Najafi stated that the economic and trade relations between Iran and Oman have witnessed a growing trend in the past years.

Considering the volume of trade between the two countries, the Iranian envoy said, "Trade between Iran and Oman has tripled in the past 2 years and reached 2 billion dollars. Last year we saw a 60% growth in trade relations."

Referring to the available capacities and potentials in the air and sea transport sector and the geographical location of the two countries, Najafi added, "There are great and promising opportunities for the development of cooperation and trade and transit between the two nations."

Stating that the Sultanate of Oman has a special place in Iran's foreign policy, Najafi said, "In addition to historical, cultural and religious relations and commonalities, there is a broad perspective for promoting political, economic, international and regional cooperation between the two countries."

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran always welcomes Oman's balanced and influential role in the region and the world, adding, "There is mutual trust at the highest levels of the two countries and we have always welcomed Oman's wise and benevolent initiatives."

The Sultanate of Oman announced in a statement that Haitham bin Tariq will travel to Iran on Sunday.

SKH/FNA14020304000250