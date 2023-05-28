Iran-Oman ties advanced from trade to investment: Raeisi

At the joint meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Oman, President Ebrahim Raeisi said that relations between Iran and Oman have been enhanced from the commercial stage to the investment stage.

The president said that the shared views and the stances of the leaders of the two countries to strengthen the regional integration along with the capacities and potentials and suitable fields that the two sides offer to each other, can expand the relations between them in the bilateral and regional fields.

Raeisi named the capacities and potentials of the two countries in the sectors of industry, trade, communications, defense and security affairs, road and rail lines, maritime transport and transit, financial and monetary exchanges, and energy, among others as suitable grounds for expanding cooperation.

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, for his part, thanked the Iranian side for the invitation and warm welcome and said that after Raeisi's visit to Muscat, the level of bilateral relations and regional cooperation between the two countries has enhanced significantly.

He added that although the volume of trade exchanges has doubled, given the diverse and favorable potentials and grounds in the two countries, the two sides have a long way to go to enhance the level of relations to a favored level.

During the Omani delegation's trip, 4 cooperation documents in economic, investment and energy fields has been signed between the two countries.

