We cooperate with all countries: FM Amir-Abdollahian

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments on Monday evening while addressing a joint meeting of the members of the Parliament's National Security Commission and the heads of parliamentary friendship groups on the one side and the heads of Iranian embassies and missions abroad on the other side at the Iranian parliament.

"Mr. Raeisi's administration pusues the doctrine of balanced foreign policy. Definitely, we cooperate with all the countries in the world, but we are focusing on the neighbors is a priority," the minister said.

He said that expanding economic relations with other countries, particularly neighbors has been the focus of the Iranian foreign policy.

"We witness promising statistics that the recent opening of shared border market and linking of the electricity transmission line between Iran and Pakistan in the border areas of Sistan and Baluchistan Province are among these achievements in the economic diplomacy field," he said.

