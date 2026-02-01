  1. Politics
Iran's top security official holds meeting with Qatari PM

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the country’s prime minister has traveled to Iran and held talks in Tehran with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary on efforts to reduce regional tensions.

According to a statement released by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reported by Al Jazeera, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, discussed regional de-escalation efforts during a meeting in Tehran with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The statement said the Qatari prime minister stressed the need to intensify efforts to shield the peoples of the region from the consequences of escalating tensions.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry added that Mohammed bin Abdulrahman informed Larijani about ongoing coordination with friendly and brotherly countries aimed at resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

