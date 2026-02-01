Iran's top security official holds meeting with Qatari PM

According to a statement released by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reported by Al Jazeera, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, discussed regional de-escalation efforts during a meeting in Tehran with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The statement said the Qatari prime minister stressed the need to intensify efforts to shield the peoples of the region from the consequences of escalating tensions.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry added that Mohammed bin Abdulrahman informed Larijani about ongoing coordination with friendly and brotherly countries aimed at resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

MNA/6736378