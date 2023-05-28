Raeisi officially welcomes Sultan of Oman in Tehran

The official welcoming ceremony was held at the Sa'dabad Complex.

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, bin Tarik was welcomed by Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

In a meeting with bin Tarik after welcoming him at the airport, Mokhber called for developing economic and trade ties between Iran and Oman along with political relations.

Considering banking issues as one of the most important obstacles in the development of commercial interactions between Tehran and Muscat, he stressed Iran's serious will to expand the economic relations between the two countries.

Bin Tarik, for his part, said that the issues and obstacles in the commercial exchanges between the two countries will be discussed during his trip to Iran.

He also stressed the need for developing economic cooperation and joint investment.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik is visiting Tehran at the head of a large delegation that includes the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, economy and investment.

This is Sultan's first visit to Iran since ascending the throne in 2020.

The visit is taking place amid a wave of regional reconciliations, the most recent of which was the reinstatement of Syria’s membership in the Arab League and the reestablishing of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March.

