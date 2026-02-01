Face and Spirit of Islamic Revolution

A significant new book, “The Face and Spirit of the Islamic Revolution,” by Mohammadreza Haji Anzahiyee, has been published. This important work is based entirely on the speeches and messages of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

It serves as a comprehensive guide for the Iranian nation, explaining how to protect both the visible form and the inner spirit of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Leader consistently emphasizes a crucial point in his teachings.

He states that while protecting the form of the system is vital, safeguarding its spirit is even more important.

The form includes the structures and institutions of the Islamic Republic. The spirit, however, is its core Islamic identity, principles, and revolutionary values.

Why is this inner spirit so critical? The Leader directly links it to the nation’s strength and future.

He explains that preserving the true spirit of the Islamic Revolution is the key to solving the country’s problems.

It is also the source of national dignity, international authority, and the growing global support for the Islamic Republic.

In his words, the system must genuinely follow the commandments of Islam, the Quran, and move closer to these foundations every day.

This is what "opens locked knots" and resolves challenges.

The Leader provides a clear warning that forms a central theme of the book. He cautions that the greatest danger is for the system to lose its true essence.

Ayatollah Khamenei warns against becoming a system that is only Islamic in appearance.

He describes the risk of a “secular core with a religious exterior.” This would mean a system outwardly showing religious symbols but inwardly attracted to Western culture and the powers dominating that culture.

Such a hollow imitation, he stresses, must be avoided at all costs. The Islamic Republic must be truly and meaningfully Islamic.

The book uses a powerful metaphor to explain current threats. It describes the Islamic Revolution as a living entity with both a body and a soul.

In the early years, enemies tried to destroy its physical body through hard warfare, like military attacks and sanctions.

Having failed in that, they have now launched a more dangerous soft war.

This war targets the soul, spirit, and ideas of the Revolution. It aims to create doubt, promote cultural decay, and separate the people from their revolutionary ideals.

Therefore, understanding and defending the Revolution’s spirit is now the main front of resistance.

A key section of the book looks at lessons from history. It reminds readers that no revolution is safe from deviation or losing its way, not even great religions.

Over the last two hundred years, major revolutions have consistently strayed from their original promises.

The book cites examples: the French Revolution, which deviated into violence and empire; the October Revolution in Russia, which lost its egalitarian ideals; the Algerian Revolution; and even some Islamic awakening movements in the region.

This historical record, the book argues, is a warning siren for all who love the Islamic Revolution. Constant vigilance and “pathology” – diagnosing internal ailments – are necessary for the Revolution to remain vibrant and true to its founding vision.

The book details how the protection of the Revolution’s spirit has always been a priority.

The Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA), began this work of internal vigilance from the very first days of victory.

The Leader has continued this critical path. He has defined the preservation of the true Islamic Republic as the guarantor of the nation’s strength, prosperity, and spiritual salvation.

He forcefully states that the slogans of the Revolution are not outdated. Slogans in favor of the oppressed, national dignity, resistance, and steadfastness never become old.

They remain forever fresh and attractive to nations seeking justice.

The book is systematically organized to serve as a practical manual:

Part one, which is about the face of the Islamic Revolution, comprehensively introduces the eight fundamental pillars that form the visible structure and components of the Islamic Revolution.

Part two, which is on the spirit of the Islamic Revolution, takes up most of the book, and it is divided into five chapters:

Chapter one explains the key indicators of the Islamic Revolution’s spirit, elaborating on the foundational principles of Imam’s Path.

Chapter two discusses the vital importance of preserving this spirit for the Islamic Revolution’s survival and success.

Chapter three identifies the factors that ensure the longevity and permanence of the revolutionary spirit.

Chapter four analyzes the factors that can damage and harm this inner spirit, offering awareness against threats.

Chapter five outlines the specific responsibilities of different social groups, officials, and every single citizen in protecting the Revolution’s spirit.

What makes the Islamic Revolution endure where others have failed? The book highlights two exceptional characteristics identified by the Leader. These are presented as the twin pillars of the Revolution’s permanence and its global appeal.

The Revolution is fundamentally based on religious, ethical, and spiritual values. It is not built on mere materialism or nationalism.

The Revolution was formed by the people’s will, and the people’s decisive role in administering the system has remained intact after the victory. The people were not sidelined; they remain the beating heart of the system.

These two features—divine values and popular will—are what continue to inspire movements around the world and ensure the Revolution’s dynamism at home.

The book concludes with a powerful and unifying message. Preserving both the face and the spirit of the Islamic Revolution is not the exclusive duty of officials, the military, or a specific class.

It is a universal, collective responsibility. It requires the determination and conscious effort of the entire nation. Every individual has a role to play in ensuring the Revolution’s continued life and growth.

This collective effort is the only way to successfully pass through the advanced stages of the Revolution. The ultimate goal, as outlined, is to build a new Islamic civilization.

This achievement will, God willing, pave the way and set the stage for the establishment of the global government of Imam Mahdi.

Thus, the book frames the daily act of protecting the Revolution’s essence as part of a sacred, historical journey for the Iranian nation and the entire Islamic world.