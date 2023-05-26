Iran, Oman FMs discuss mutual relations over phone

The two Iranian and Omani foreign ministers also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian, during the phone call, stressed that the meetings and contacts between the leaders of the two countries are very critical.

The Sultanate of Oman announced in a recent statement that Haitham bin Tariq will travel to Iran next Sunday. The statement said that the Sultan of Oman will pay a two-day visit to Iran in order to strengthen the friendship between the two countries and to consolidate the important relations and good neighborliness.

The statement further stated that the Sultan of Oman's visit to Tehran comes in response to the previous invitation extended to him by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

This trip is in line with the continuation of consultation and coordination between the two sides in order to review regional developments and the international situation.

