US, Zionists presence to create dangerous future for region

Kharrazi made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the second round of Arab-Iranian dialogue in Doha on Saturday evening.

"My proposal to the leaders of the region is to move towards a strong region and the first step in this direction, which has fortunately begun, is to resolve differences through dialogue," Kharrazi stressed.

He also expressed satisfaction with the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of their bilateral relations.

Referring to the strengthening of ties between Iran and Arab countries including UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Iraq, the Iranian official considered the upcoming visit of the Sultan of Oman to Tehran as a sign of the growing relations between Iran and the countries of the Persian Gulf region.

Referring to the current international developments regarding the multipolar balance, Kharrazi stated that the leaders of the regional countries have shown their intelligence in adopting an independent policy, adding, "These developments are a sign of the maturity and intelligence of the regional countries in exploiting international developments for the benefit of their country and the region."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kharrazi said that the realization of collective interests requires honest but frank dialogue, cooperation in economic, scientific and cultural fields, showing moderation, and deciding to form a collective security mechanism in the region without the presence of foreigners.

"Security" and "development" are inseparable concepts, he noted.

Considering the security of the Persian Gulf, the developments in Yemen, the resumption of relations between Syria and the Arab world, and the issue of Palestine as four central issues in this region, Kharrazi elaborated on Iran's view toward the security of the Persian Gulf, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security in the Persian Gulf and in each of its countries to be its security, and our opposition to the presence of foreign forces is because it (their presence) is the cause of instability in the region. The presence of the US and the apartheid regime of Israel in the Persian Gulf region not only does not bring security but will create a dangerous future for the region."

Welcoming the recent developments in Yemen and Syria's revival of ties with other Arab countries, the Iranian official stressed the importance of the Palestinian issue for the Muslim world and strongly condemned the Zionists' crimes against the Palestinians. "Confronting the crimes of the Israeli apartheid regime and defending the rights of Palestinians is only possible through resistance," he added.

The final solution to the Palestinian issue is the formation of a single political system through a referendum of all the original inhabitants of Palestine, including the Palestinian refugees, whether Muslim, Christian, or Jewish, he concluded.

MP/FNA14020307000159