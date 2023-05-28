Sultan Haitham’s visit to Iran to positively impact region

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq is traveling at the head of a large delegation that includes the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, economy and investment, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.

The visit is taking place amid a wave of regional reconciliations, the most recent of which was the reinstatement of Syria’s membership in the Arab League and the reestablishing of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March.

Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi told Asharq Al-Awsat that the region is embarking on a new positive phase in regional relations.

He noted that Oman and Iran enjoy historic fraternal relations based on firm principles of trust and mutual respect. The visit stems from the importance the leaderships of both countries place on cooperation and consultations on various regional and international issues.

“In Oman, we are hoping that this historic visit will reflect positively on the stability and security of the region and on relations between the region’s neighbors,” the FM stressed.

“We will work on ensuring that its outcomes will be felt on the regional and international levels,” he went on to say.

This is Sultan's first visit to Iran since ascending the throne in 2020.

