Belgian FM comments on release of country's spy from Iran

In a tweet on Friday, Lahbib wrote that Olivier Vandecasteele was freed after 455 of imprisonment.

"He is scheduled to arrive in Belgium tonight, following 15 months of intense and discreet diplomacy," she added.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who worked tirelessly for his release," the top Belgian diplomat continued.

Earlier on Friday, the Omani foreign ministry announced in a statement that the country's mediation between Iran and Belgium was successful in resolving the issue of the detained citizens of the two countries. Following the agreement, Asadollah Asadi, the Iranian diplomat detained in Brussels, was exchanged with Vandecasteele.

