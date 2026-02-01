Iran prioritizes resolving issues through diplomacy

In a telephone conversation late Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for intensified diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions and foster Islamic unity.

President Pezeshkian, according to an official government statement, expressed gratitude for the “sincere, responsible, and brotherly” efforts of Islamic nations in supporting Iran and de-escalating regional tension. He reiterated Iran’s fundamental policy of strengthening domestic convergence and expanding “friendly relations” with neighboring and Islamic nations.

Directly addressing the roles of the United States and Israel, Pezeshkian blamed them for intensifying hostilities, imposing wars and sanctions, and instigating internal unrest in Iran. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought war and is deeply convinced that war benefits neither Iran, nor America, nor the region,” he stated firmly.

Emphasizing Iran's diplomatic posture, Pezeshkian asserted the necessity of “dignified diplomacy from a position of equality and free from threats” to enable constructive dialogue.

“For the Islamic Republic of Iran, resolving issues through diplomacy has always taken precedence over war,” he said, warning that any aggression against Iranian soil would be met with a “decisive and powerful response.”

President el-Sisi, for his part, conveyed his wishes for peace, stability, and security for the people of Iran and all nations in the region. He echoed the sentiment that there is “no military solution” to the prevailing issues.

The Egyptian leader warned that any increase in tension and conflict would have negative consequences for the entire region and affirmed Egypt’s continued efforts to reduce tensions. He stated Egypt’s readiness to support diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving disputes and strengthening regional stability.

