US, E3 seem to have decided to kill JCPOA

Mikhail Ulyanov Russia's permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna blamed the United States and the three European countries, France, UK, and Germany for not concluding the JCPOA talks in Vienna.

"It looks like the #US and #E3 have decided to dismantle the #JCPOA which was and still is the major achievement in the field of nuclear non-proliferation", he wrote on a tweet on Saturday.

"Every day they delay the resumption of the #ViennaTAlks brings us closer to the point of no return," Ulyanov added.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, France, indirectly the US were in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since last August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration.

