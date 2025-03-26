Yemen launches fresh attacks on US, Israeli targets

Yemen's Armed Forces have engaged US warships in the Red Sea for several hours and launched drone strikes on Israeli military positions near the city of Tel Aviv in continued retaliation for American military aggression against the country and the Israeli regime's war of genocide and siege against Gaza.

The forces issued a statement on Wednesday, declaring that their missile, drone, and naval units had jointly executed a military operation targeting hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, “from which aggression against Yemen was being launched.”

“The confrontation persisted for several hours,” with Yemeni forces actively engaging and managing developments within the operational area, they added.

Separately, the troops launched drone strikes against Israeli military sites in the occupied city of Yaffa near Tel Aviv with several armed unmanned aerial vehicles.

The latter strikes “successfully achieved their objectives,” the statement noted, reminding that the operations took place “in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza.”

The forces, meanwhile, emphasized their commitment to resisting American aggression that was targeting the Arab Peninsula nation over its pro-Palestinian operations and reiterated their determination to respond to escalations in kind.

Despite underway American attacks on Yemen, which had most recently targeted the city of Sa’ada in the Arab country’s northwest, the troops also asserted that they would continue banning Israeli and Israeli-related navigation within key waterways.

Yemeni forces began enforcing the ban in October 2023 in response to the Israeli regime’s launching the war and its further tightening the regime's already stifling siege on the Gaza Strip. They paused the strikes after the regime entered a ceasefire agreement with Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement, but resumed them earlier this month to force Tel Aviv into stopping its violations of the deal and subsequent resumption of the war as well as to make the regime end the blockade.

Additionally, the Wednesday statement called upon “all the free people of the Arab and Islamic world to rise and act to stop the genocide being committed against their brothers in the Gaza Strip.​”

On Tuesday, the forces said they had targeted the Israeli regime's Ben Gurion airport in Yaffa with two ballistic missiles, including the Zulfiqar and the hypersonic Palestine-2 projectiles, in solidarity with Gazans.

Concurrently, they targeted the USS Harry S. Truman and accompanying warships in the Red Sea with ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones, marking the second such attack within 24 hours in response to American atrocities. ​

MNA/