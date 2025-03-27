Iran to continue standing by Palestine through military ops

General Esmaeil Qa’ani made the remarks on Wednesday during the "Manbar al-Quds" program, which included speeches by several Resistance leaders in honor of the International Quds Day.

Qa’ani hailed the 2023 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas, describing it as "a combination of battlefield resistance and popular resistance."

He said the operation "introduced a new phenomenon of unity among resistance fronts," demonstrating the strength and solidarity of resistance forces.

The Quds Force commander reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the resistance front, stressing that it will "continue until the ultimate goal of liberating Al-Quds is achieved."

‘Al-Aqsa Flood was a turning point’

Khalil al-Hayya, the Hamas leader, said the current phase is unprecedented in the history of Palestine.

He said the Resistance, through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, has irreversibly reshaped the struggle for Palestine.

The operation, he said, has demonstrated the ability of the Resistance to take the initiative and launch attacks, exposing the Zionist entity’s security and military failures.

Despite months of relentless killing, terrorism, and destruction, backed by Washington’s full support, the occupation has failed to break the will of the Palestinian people, he said.

According to Hayya, the Al-Aqsa Flood was launched to counter attempts by the regime to finalize its control over Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, as part of a broader strategy of political, economic, and military domination.

He said the Resistance has succeeded in revealing the true nature of the occupation as the prime adversary of the Muslim world.

The ongoing struggle, Hayya said, has forged a new regional power dynamic, uniting fighters from Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran in a common front against the occupation.

Meanwhile, Hayya said free people across the world have rallied to condemn Israel’s aggression, reject the US support for its crimes, and denounce the acts of terrorism committed by the occupation, which, he said, disregards all ethical and humanitarian values.

Hayya called on the Arab and Islamic world to take a firm stand, saying the time had come to break the silence that the occupation exploits to push forward its expansionist agenda in the region.

He said it is the duty of the entire Muslim Ummah to defend Al-Aqsa and support the people of Gaza and Palestine in their struggle.

Any compromise on even a fraction of Al-Aqsa would be an act of betrayal against faith, the nation, and the sacrifices of martyrs, Hayya said.

The liberation of Al-Quds is not merely a political goal, Hayya stated, but a historical and religious certainty, regardless of the obstacles involved.

‘Al-Quds unifying element among Muslims’

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhalah, stated that the Palestinian people are among the strongest in the world and that Al-Quds serves as a unifying force for Muslims.

“Our people have demonstrated their strength and have not budged in the face of global conspiracies. Al-Quds has always been the greatest weapon in the world.”

Nakhalah honored the martyrs of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, saying “these brave men fought the enemy with unparalleled courage.”

He said the martyrs, through their sacrifices, “proved the truth of their promise to God and to the supporters of the Resistance.”

“Despite the sacrifices, the bond of unity within the Resistance in the region will never be broken. The Palestinian people will stand firm on their land and will accept nothing less than their rightful soil.”

‘US seeks to erase Palestinian cause’

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah, said the United States is attempting to dismantle the Palestinian cause through Israel.

But the faithful will not allow this to happen, the Hezbollah leader stated.

Sheikh Qassem said Palestine has been under occupation for over 75 years, yet Israel has failed to erase the Palestinian identity.

“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was carried out to change the equation. The light of the Palestinian cause shines as a beacon of truth in the world, not to be extinguished.”

Sheikh Qassem said today the crimes of Israel have brought the true identity of the regime to the fore.

“The Zionist regime is grappling with an existential crisis and cannot secure its presence through occupation.”

Sheikh Qassem praised the Palestinian people’s resilience despite the martyrdom of over 50,000 Palestinians and the injury of more than 100,000 others in Gaza.

The Lebanese resistance leader also touched on Washington’s displacement plan for Gaza, describing it as “extremely dangerous.”

“This plan aims to end the Palestinian cause, displace the Palestinian people, occupy the lands of Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan, and dominate West Asia according to the Western design.”

However, Sheikh Qassem said, continuous sacrifices and resistance will thwart this scheme.

“We firmly believe that victory belongs to the faithful.”

Houthi: Collaborating with US betrayal of Muslim Ummah

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, also warned that Israel’s ongoing aggression, backed by the United States, is aimed at dismantling the Palestinian cause.

“The Israeli enemy’s actions, mass killings, destruction of infrastructure, starvation, and thirst, clearly reveal their attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.”

Houthi called on Arab nations to take a “bold, historic stand” to prevent the displacement of the Palestinians and resist normalization with Israel.

He said such displacement can only succeed with the complicity of certain Arab countries.

“If the Israeli enemy succeeds in displacing the Palestinian people, the next target will be Palestine’s neighboring countries and the wider Arab world.”

The Ansarullah leader urged all Muslims to stand up firm against Israeli expansionism and to reject psychological defeat and despair.

Despite the US attacks, Yemen will not back down and will continue its operations in support of the Palestinian people, Houthi said.

