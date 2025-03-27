Iran to hold Quds Day rallies on Ramadan last Friday

The event, traditionally held on the last Friday of Ramadan, aims to express condemnation of Israeli crimes and support for Palestinian rights.

Ramadan Sharif, head of Iran's Central Committee for the Intifada and Quds Day, announced the plans during a press conference on Wednesday.

The rallies will take place across Iran and in other countries worldwide, serving as a platform to denounce Israeli crimes and reaffirm solidarity with the Palestinian cause. This year’s central slogan is "Al-al-Ahd Ya Quds" (On the Pledge, O Quds).

In Tehran, the march will begin at 10 a.m. from ten designated routes, converging at the University of Tehran, the site of the Friday prayers. Participants will include people from various backgrounds, including clerics, students, and government officials.

Quds Day, established in 1979 by Iran's late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, is observed globally as a day of solidarity with Palestine. “I invite Muslims all over the globe to consecrate the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as Al-Quds Day and to proclaim the international solidarity of Muslims in support of the legitimate rights of the Muslim people of Palestine,” Imam Khomeini said.

Since the 2008-2009 Gaza conflict, efforts to suppress Quds Day have intensified. However, international support for the Palestinian cause has grown, with Quds Day now observed in over 80 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Greece.

The show of Muslim unity on Quds Day has been criticized by pro-Israel groups, which claim the rallies promote extremism and antisemitism. However, organizers maintain that the event is a peaceful expression of support for Palestinian rights and opposition to Israeli crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

MNA/TSN